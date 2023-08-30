Connect with us

WSOPM Standout Ty Tutterow Scores NMCA All-American Nationals Win; Clinches 2023 Red Line Oil Xtreme Pro Mod Championship

Published

Ty Tutterow has emerged victorious, claiming not only the NMCA All-American Nationals win at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, but also the 2023 Red Line Oil Xtreme Pro Mod Championship. 

At the 22nd Annual Mickey Thompson NMCA All-American Nationals presented by Sick the Mag, Tutterow clinched the championship after leading the points in Pro Mod all season long. However, the Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 alumni admits his road to the win was not ideal.

“It started off a little bit rocky,” stated Tutterow. “We made our first qualifying run, and we made a decent run off the trailer after doing some updates on the car. We were running 3.68 E.T. off the trailer, and then we went back out there for Q2. During Q2, we had to back out of the beams because [the car] did something funny in the lights.”

Then, during round three of qualifying, he knocked the supercharger off his 1957 Buick-bodied Pro Mod. However, he and his team’s skill and determination repaired the car for the next morning, aiming for the number one spot. The hard work of rebuilding the engine paid off, and Tutterow won the first round against Tom Ladisky, which afforded him to continue racing on Sunday, where he faced Scott Wildgust, who was also in the points hunt, in the final round. 

Tutterow’s 3.66 run overshadowed Wildgust’s 4.56 pass, therefore not allowing Wildest to collect any more points but propelling Tutterow to the championship win.

“It really means the world to me,” said Tutterow on winning the 2023 Red Line Oil Xtreme Pro Mod Championship. “I think this is my 18th or 19th year racing, and this is the first time I’ve ever won a championship. It’s probably only the third or fourth year I’ve actually chased a championship, but to finally accomplish and win a championship with Tyler Jenkins and his guys, there’s not a better group to do it with.”

Tutterow’s performance throughout the championship has been nothing short of stellar, making him a favorite among fans and a force to be reckoned with on the track. The second-generation drag racer started his 2023 season at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod but missed the tight field of 32 cars. However, he was determined to turn things around and won the NMCA season-opener in Orlando, Florida, which gave him a head start on points. 

Tutterow then went on to the finals in Rockingham, North Carolina, at the NMCA All-Star Nationals and won in St. Louis, Missouri, at the NMCA Super Bowl of Muscle Car Drag Racing.

The NMCA season wraps up in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Indianapolis Raceway Park September 21-24. An event that Tutterow is set to enjoy as he races at the 2023 Red Line Oil Xtreme Pro Mod Champion.

“I would like to thank FTI Performance, Red Line Oil and Scarlett’s Performance,” said Tutterow. “I also want to thank Tyler Jenkins for being able to race his car for him and represent him and his team.”

