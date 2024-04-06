Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PDRA

WSOPM Runner-Up Jim Halsey Lays Down 3.608-Second Blast in PDRA Pro Nitrous at East Coast Nationals

Published

Tara Bowker photo

The final pair of Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous qualifying at the season-opening Summit Racing Equipment PDRA East Coast Nationals featured the quickest side-by-side pass in class history, as four-time world champion and national E.T. record holder Jim Halsey ran a 3.608 at 208.84 alongside three-time and defending world champion Tommy Franklin’s 3.615 at 206.42.

Halsey’s pass in his new Brandon Switzer-tuned, Fulton-powered ’68 Camaro was quicker than his four-year-old series E.T. record of 3.613 seconds, giving him the opportunity to leave with a new record if he can back it up by running within 1% of the 3.608 in eliminations. 

“The new car showed in testing and at Bradenton that it was going to be pretty good,” Halsey said. “We just need to figure it out all the way. We had probably 800 runs on the other car and we may have 10 or 12 on this one. So, it will take a while, but it’s going to be a good car.”

A similarly quick pass in Thursday testing gave Switzer and Halsey the data they needed to throw down a monster run in the final qualifying session. 

“We thought we could repeat that,” Halsey said of his strong pass in testing. “That’s pretty much what we tried to do. I think we were like two thou at the 330 within that. We were not really standing on it hard, but we weren’t taking it easy either.”

Franklin, who left the starting line first and picked up the Nitrous Wars engine builder challenge win for Team Pat Musi Racing Engines, qualified second with his 3.615 in his “Jungle Rat” ’69 Camaro. Fredy Scriba, who brought out a brand-new, Musi-powered ’69 Camaro, qualified third with a 3.655 at 206.29. 

This story was originally published on April 6, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.