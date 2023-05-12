Connect with us

News

WSOPM Invitee Brandon Snider Scores Win at Mid-West Drag Racing Series Season Opener

Published

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) inaugurated its 2023 season with an action-packed opener at the Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park on Thursday, May 11th. The event marked the first of two races slated for the weekend, attracting a diverse group of seasoned racers and race fans.

Among the top contenders, Pro Mod veteran and 2023 World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) invitee, Brandon Snider, emerged victorious in the Stroud Safety Pro Mod division. Skillfully wheeling the J&A Service ’69 Camaro he regularly serves as crew chief on, Snider outperformed series founder and fellow WSOPM competitor, Keith Haney, in a highly-anticipated final round.

During the final, Snider was off the starting line first and never looked back, clocking an impressive 3.685-second elapsed time at a speed of 205.18 mph. In contrast, Haney, piloting his nitrous oxide-injected Camaro, was forced to lift early when his hot rod got out of shape early in the run.

Snider, who is widely known for his adept tuning skills and expertise with converter-driven transmissions, but is also an accomplished driver, stepped into the race as a substitute for Steven Whiteley. Whiteley, a regular on the Mid-West Drag Racing Series tour, was unable to participate due to family commitments.

The thrill and excitement at Tulsa Raceway Park continues to mount as the track’s annual Throwdown at T-Town event kicks off today. Final eliminations are set to commence tomorrow.

