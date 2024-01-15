WSOPM Champion Spencer Hyde Announces Partnership with Red Line Oil

After a breakout season in 2023, Pro Mod rising star Spencer Hyde and Red Line Oil announced a new partnership for the 2024 season on Friday. Hyde is not new to drag racing, as he has been racing since he was in Jr. Dragsters with his family and has dabbled in everything from Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Outlaw 10.5, and more on his road to finding a place as one of today’s most competitive Pro Modified drivers in North America.

The Canadian racer’s career changed drastically when he was crowned champion of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod in March of 2023, but not even he could have imagined the momentum swing coming his way. Without an abundance of events in Canada, Hyde has been competing south of the border for a few years, but success really started rolling his way during the 2023 season after the WSOPM win from the 32nd qualifying position. He even licensed in Top Fuel and participated in the NHRA World Finals in the fall of 2023.

As one of the best leavers in the class and an extremely consistent race car in some of the biggest Pro Mod races in the country like the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series, and more, Hyde has made a name for himself and companies like Red Line Oil have taken notice.

“Having Spencer and his team join us on #TeamRedLineOil means the world to us. We are a family and Spencer makes us better,” said Mark Beatty, Brand Director of Red Line Oil. “That green car needed red oil, and we made it happen.”

Hyde Racing has always been a family-oriented team that ran a limited schedule as a hobby, but the tide seems to be turning as their success continues with the help of their supporters like Red Line Oil.

“I knew Red Line Oil was going to amp up their support of the PDRA series, which I run pretty consistently, so supporting them was important to me,” said Hyde.”I was honored by Mark (Beatty) from Red Line’s offer for me to join #TeamRedLine. It was a seamless transition for us and an absolute no-brainer to align our team’s brand loyalty with the companies who support where we race. I’m excited to represent Red Line in our endeavors this year as I plan on seeing the Winner’s Circle a lot more.”

Spencer’s schedule will include defending his title at the World Series of Pro Mod, most of the PDRA events, and the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals in Bradenton to finish out the year.

For more information and to follow along, follow along on social media at @SpencerHydeRacing on Instagram and Facebook.

For media and sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected]

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.