Wossner Pistons Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Santa Pod Raceway

Wossner Pistons, a leading manufacturer of high-performance pistons with a rich history spanning over 40 years, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Santa Pod Raceway, the renowned home of European drag racing.

With its roots deeply embedded in motorsport and engineering excellence, Wossner Pistons has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions for automotive enthusiasts and racing professionals alike. From its humble beginnings to its current position as a trusted industry leader, Wossner has remained committed to delivering top-quality products and unparalleled performance.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the motorsport community, Wossner Pistons is proud to join forces with Santa Pod Raceway, a cornerstone of the European racing scene and a hub for adrenalin-fuelled action. With its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class events, Santa Pod provides the perfect platform for Wossner Pistons to showcase its products and engage with the vibrant racing community.

Wossner Pistons is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 4-cylinder class at the 2024 Doorslammers Drag Racing event, May 17-19. This sponsorship further solidifies Wossner’s commitment to supporting the motorsport community and providing opportunities for racers to showcase their skills on the track. As a leading manufacturer of high-performance pistons, Wossner is excited to see how its products will enhance the performance of competitors in the 4-cylinder class and look forward to witnessing the thrilling action unfold at this prestigious event.

This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both Wossner Pistons and Santa Pod Raceway to collaborate and drive innovation in the ever-evolving world of motorsport. By combining Wossner’s expertise in piston technology with Santa Pod’s passion for performance, the two organizations are poised to make a significant impact on the racing landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Santa Pod Raceway and support the growth of the racing market,” said David Wheeler, Director at Wossner Pistons. “As a company with a long-standing tradition of excellence, we are able to align ourselves with Santa Pod’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for racing enthusiasts. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of performance and taking motorsport to new heights.”

Santa Pod Raceway shares Wossner Pistons’ enthusiasm for the partnership and looks forward to collaborating on exciting initiatives that will benefit both racing fans and participants. With Wossner Pistons on board as a sponsor, Santa Pod Raceway is well-positioned to continue its legacy as Europe’s premier destination for drag racing and high-octane entertainment.

For more information about Wossner Pistons, please visit www.wossnerpistons.co.uk. For details about upcoming events at Santa Pod Raceway, visit www.santapod.co.uk.