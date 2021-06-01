‘World’s Fastest Farmer’ Matt Hagan Brings New Holland Aboard Nitro Funny Car

As a 330-mile-per-hour nitro Funny Car pilot on the weekend, and cattle and hemp rancher during the week, it’s safe to say Don Schumacher Racing’s Matt Hagan is certainly deserved of the ‘world’s fastest farmer’ moniker. The reigning three-time world champion has enjoyed a successful NHRA drag racing and farming career for more than a decade and his two ‘day jobs’ often intertwine. For the last eight years, Hagan has relied on New Holland’s agricultural products on his Christiansburg, Va. property, and will now benefit from New Holland’s support on the race track, as he welcomes the global agricultural machinery brand to his Funny Car team as an associate partner.

“New Holland has been a crucial partner for me on my farm,” said Hagan, a multi-hyphenate who launched Hagan Cattle Company, a farm-to-table beef delivery service, to his portfolio of businesses which also includes TruHarvest, a burgeoning CBD company, and a successful cattle sales business. “Over the past four years I’ve transitioned most all of my machinery to New Holland equipment, and I’m excited to now be able to represent their brand on the side of our race car. I know many of our fans are farmers themselves, especially in many of the mid-Western states that we visit on the NHRA tour. I always enjoy talking farming at the ropes with people, so it just made sense to now bring New Holland on board with the race team and expand our current partnership beyond my Virginia farm.”

When not wrangling his 11,000-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Hagan spends his days on his 3,400-acre property where he raises about 750 “momma” cows that produce calves for the market, and is active in cultivating his hemp farming endeavor, which requires many of the same types of processes and machinery as cattle farming. He is hands-on in all aspects, from growing feed to being able to handle every chore on the spread.

“There is so much plowing, baling, raking, and cutting involved with operating both of my farming businesses, and using New Holland’s equipment makes my life, and everyone else that works on the farm, so much easier,” added Hagan. “Cattle farming is year-round, and hemp farming is seasonal. I’m fortunate we can use most of the same equipment.”

Hagan’s expanded partnership with New Holland will include associate branding on his Dodge Funny Car at all 2021 NHRA Camping World Series events, and he will fly the company’s signature blue and yellow colors in St. Louis where New Holland will join the 2020 Funny Car world champ as his primary sponsor at the NHRA Midwest Nationals later this season.

“North American beef producers like Matt Hagan are among the most efficient and productive in the world. New Holland matches the effectiveness of the cattlemen and women with robust equipment solutions,” said Brett Davis, Vice President for New Holland Agriculture North America. “New Holland equipment provides the best hay and forage equipment for the best-tasting beef products.”

Hagan and the Mopar Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Funny Car team, with support from New Holland, will compete next at the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H., June 11-13.

