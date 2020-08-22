World Wide Technology Raceway Named Third Stop On NMRA/NMCA 2021 Tour

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, the leaders in the street-legal drag racing market, are proud to announce the new home of the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing is World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, IL). The largest street-legal drag race event of the year happens May 13-16, 2021.

“The Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing will be the third stop for each series on the 2021 schedule and the typical weather conditions are primed for record setting performances,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at ProMedia Events and Publishing. “This is the big one for us and the World Wide Technology Raceway facility and its staff are highly capable of handling this unique and popular event. Thank you Chris Blair and Curtis Francois for helping us bring this event to its new home.”

Executive Vice President and General Manager of World Wide Technology Raceway, Chris Blair holds the same sentiments. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to host the prestigious NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing, which fits in nicely with the other popular street-legal and hardcore racing events held at our facility. The two sanctioning bodies offer a highly organized and exciting program that the St. Louis area fans and racers will enjoy.”

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals launches its 23rd season at Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, FL) with the Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout over the weekend of March 4-7, 2021. The next event comes a month later, April 8-11, 2021 at Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA) for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. The third event on the six-race schedule goes down May 13-16, 2021 at World Wide Technology Raceway with the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing. The fourth and fifth events will be announced shortly and the season will conclude at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY) with the biggest and baddest Ford motorsport event of the year, the Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival. For more information about the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals, visit www.NMRAdigital.com

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season will begin at Bradenton Motorsports Park but officials haven’t revealed the date yet due to changes in the motorsport calendar that time of the year. The second event will be at Atlanta Dragway with the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals going down April 8-11, 2021. And the third stop is at World Wide Technology Raceway on May 13-16, 2021 with the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing. The fourth, fifth, and sixth stops on the national event tour will be announced shortly. For more information about the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

