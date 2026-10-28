World Titles Up For Grabs in Las Vegas For NHRA Summit Racing Series Presented by Hoosier Standouts

After one of the biggest seasons in the history of the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, 64 standouts head to Las Vegas with championship hopes and dreams, as world titles will be on the line in Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle as part of this weekend’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The popular program was expanded by 50 percent during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, with an increase to 16 racers in each category.

The “Road to Vegas” featured 11 hotly-contested Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals across the seven NHRA divisions and Canada, setting the stage for a thrilling world championship battle in Las Vegas.

The expansion emphasized the impressive growth in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, adding additional E.T. Finals and increased participation across the country and Canada. It all leads to Las Vegas, as this year’s event features an incredible lineup of standout drivers from the United States and Canada, who are competing for a significant payout, a world championship Wally trophy, a championship jacket and more.

“With the expanded growth and expansion of the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, it’s already been an incredible year and we’re thrilled to be able to crown world champions on a huge stage,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “This is such a special program for Summit Racing Equipment and it’s always exciting to see these amazing racers get this kind of spotlight and recognition in Las Vegas.”

The memorable weekend in Las Vegas also includes a team competition, which includes all seven NHRA divisions and a Canadian team. There’s also a diverse group of drivers competing in a variety of vehicles, including dragsters, roadsters, sedans, coupes and motorcycles, offering thrilling action as part of the national event.

It all starts with a welcome dinner on Thursday, which will feature a chip draw to set the first-round matchups. Special prizes and experiences will be raffled off during the welcome dinner as well, including:

A chance to warm up Daniel Wilkerson’s 12,000-horsepower Funny Car

Joining Clay Millican’s and Antron Brown’s crew and ride along with the crew during a qualifying run

Meet-and-greet with Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Richard Gadson

Meet-and-greet with Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson

All finalists will have marquee access during Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying sessions in Las Vegas, along with a parade in front of the grandstands and introductions during Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies.

“We’re excited to welcome an expanded Summit E.T. Finals presented by Hoosier to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin said. “This series represents our largest and most important customer base: our weekend warrior racers. More than 3,000 racers this season to earn one of the coveted 64 spots at this event. These are the best of the best from across North America and showing them off to our fans in Las Vegas is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We can’t wait to celebrate them all and crown world champions this weekend.”

Champions in 2025 included Matt Witkowski (Division 1) in Super Pro, Michael Fornwalt (Division 1) in Pro, Gage Wilson (Division 4) in Sportsman and MK Schamlle (Division 3) in Motorcycle.

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For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit www.nhra.com/sportsman. For more information on NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.