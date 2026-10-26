World Titles on the Line as NHRA’s Historic 75th Anniversary Season Concludes at In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals

The ultimate sendoff to NHRA’s 75th anniversary season comes at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, where champions will be crowned in thrilling fashion at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Nov. 12-15.

The historic event at the legendary track serves as the season finale in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, as the sport’s biggest stars head to iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip with championship dreams to close out the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

For more than 60 years, the World Finals has provided storybook moments and incredible performances, with drivers enjoying championship celebrations and shaping their legacies on the hallowed grounds of Pomona. During NHRA’s milestone 75th season, who will be the next to make history to close out 2026?

The weekend begins Friday with two rounds of qualifying and a special Veterans Day celebration. The celebration will include a VIP parade and commemorative coins for all veterans in attendance. Track and event sponsor In-N-Out Burger will also offer all veterans and active military members a free combo meal on Friday during the race. Active duty military and veterans can pick up their free meal by showing their military ID on Friday at any of the In-N-Out food trucks at the famed facility.

The final two rounds of qualifying follow on Saturday, followed by eliminations on Sunday, where world champions will be crowned at one of motorsports’ most historic venues.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were each crowned world champions to end last season. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Southern California native Shawn Langdon has dominated the 2026 Top Fuel ranks as he looks to win a second world title. He has eight wins on the season, including three consecutive to open the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. He also made the fastest run in NHRA twice in 2026, including an incredible blast of 346.95 mph in September. His teammate, Kalitta, is second in points, while other top names include Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Antron Brown and rookie sensation Maddi Gordon.

Leading the loaded Funny Car ranks is four-time world champ Matt Hagan, who looks to join the legendary John Force as the only Funny Car drivers in NHRA history with five or more world titles. He’ll look to close the deal in Pomona, taking on the likes of class newcomer Jordan Vandergriff of John Force Racing, Dallas winner J.R. Todd, Ron Capps and back-to-back defending world champ Austin Prock.

Glenn won his first world title a year ago and is in the driver’s seat in the Pro Stock ranks. But his lead is just a mere 14 points over veteran Greg Stanfield as he looks to go back-to-back. Matt Hartford, Greg Anderson and Troy Coughlin Jr. are also in the mix in a battle that could come down to the final run of the season.

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Gadson won his first Pro Stock Motorcycle world title a year ago and continues to lead the way. He’s the current points leader over teammate Gaige Herrera, a two-time world champ, as they’ve combined for six wins in 2026. Matt Smith is third and after a seventh world title, while others to watch include John Hall, Angie Smith and Ryan Oehler.

Race fans will also enjoy action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, along with the Summit Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout and the LASD Racing exhibition.

Pomona race fans can also enjoy special pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, along with the SealMaster Track Walk. Another can’t-miss experience is Sunday’s winner’s circle celebration, where fans are invited to congratulate the champs and event winners. As always, every ticket is a pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction. Fans can see their favorite teams in action, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit the midway for displays, merchandise, food and fun.

In Pomona, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 13, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 15. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, followed by eliminations coverage at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on October 26, 2026.