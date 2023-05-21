World Series of Pro Mod Standouts Jason Lee, Justin Bond, Khalid Balooshi Secure Top 3 Qualifying Spots During NHRA’s Chicago Return

This weekend marked a significant occasion as the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports made its first appearance at Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway, during the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. With PGT Trucking as a race partner, this weekend’s event is a thrilling milestone for the NHRA Pro Mod class and a treat for fans who have awaited NHRA’s return to the facility since 2019.

On the track, World Series of Pro Mod standouts rose to the occasion with Jason Lee, Justin Bond, and Khalid al-Balooshi earning the top three qualifying spots, respectively. Lee, a respected driver and tuner, led the pack, driving Eric Gustafson and Manny Buginga’s 2018 Camaro to a swift 5.684, 252.24 mph pass.

“It is amazing to qualify number-one amongst such great teams at just our second NHRA event,” said Lee. “Quarter-mile racing in this environment is not for the faint of heart. I have a newfound respect for everyone out here. Until you do it, honestly, you just don’t quite understand. This team has Radial vs. the World and eighth-mile Pro Mod championships under our belt, and now we’re searching for a NHRA championship. We know it won’t be easy, but we’re committed.”

Bond, the current points leader, has been performing spectacularly, winning the first two races of the season, and qualified second in his ’69 Camaro. Balooshi, a former world champ, took the third spot in his ’21 Camaro. Other World Series of Pro Mod invitees, Kevin Rivenbark, Stan Shelton, Mike Thielen, and Lyle Barnett also showed significant performances.

“I really need to thank Eric Gustafson and Manny Buginga for trusting me to tune and drive their cars,” continued Lee. “We couldn’t do this without the best team is the business – guys like Cameron Hensley, John Urgo, Mason Lyons, and all the guys back at the shop. Jimmy Rector also played a big roll in all of our success maintaining these lard-powered engines. It’s an exciting team for this team.”

The Pro Mod class, featured during Sunday’s broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), showcases the world’s fastest doorslammers. With historic muscle cars, a variety of late-model American muscle cars, and different power adders, it offers a unique and exciting experience for every drag racing fan.

The event is also a proud moment for PGT Trucking, making its debut as a race partner.

“PGT Trucking is excited to join the racing community, sponsoring the NHRA Pro Mod Series in Chicago and Epping, New Hampshire,” said Rick Simpson, Vice President, Asset Management of PGT Trucking.

Final eliminations are set for tomorrow, Sunday, May 21st, 2023, with a much-anticipated face-off between Jason Lee and Lyle Barnett in the opening round of eliminations.

For more updates, tune in to Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 10 p.m. ET.