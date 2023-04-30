World Series of Pro Mod Broadcast to Air Tonight on CBS Sports

Television coverage of the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service at Bradenton Motorsports Park will air tonight, Sunday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports. The hour-long broadcast will recap the $100,000-to-win Pro Mod event, where Canadian racer Spencer Hyde defeated Kurt Steding in a side-by-side final round.

“This is a huge moment for Drag Illustrated and our World Series of Pro Mod, as well as the entire Pro Mod community,” said Wes Buck, WSOPM promoter and Drag Illustrated founder. “Pro Mod absolutely, positively deserves this moment and this stage. I’ve said for years that if drag racing has a best foot to put forward, it’s Pro Mod. To know that the World Series of Pro Mod will be available in over 98 million homes today is humbling and awe-inspiring. The most exciting part, though, is that I truly feel we are just getting started.”

Voiced by WSOPM announcers Joe Castello and Jason Galvin, the World Series of Pro Mod broadcast is a production of Masters Entertainment Group. The show will include behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews with the stars of the WSOPM in addition to all the on-track action.

The WSOPM broadcast will air on CBS Sports on Sunday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT and again on Monday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. A third airing will air on REV’N at a date and time to be announced.

Held at Bradenton Motorsports Park on March 3-5, the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service was headlined by a $100,000-to-win Pro Mod race, which saw 61 drivers attempt to qualify for a 32-car field. The event also included the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front-Wheel Drive Challenge, the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic, Top Dragster, and Super Pro.

For more information on the World Series of Pro Mod, visit www.DragIllustrated.com or www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.