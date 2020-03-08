World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Eliminations Results

Semifinal Results

It’s Jeg vs. Greg in the final round with $75,000 on the line at the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing.

That makes it a matchup of two Pro Stock heavyweights, as the duo has combined for 158 wins in their legendary Pro Stock careers. Coughlin knocked off Elite Motorsports teammate Aaron Stanfield in a thrilling side-by-side duel, while Anderson beat longtime teammate Jason Line with the quickest run of the round.

Semifinal results:

Greg Anderson (.048) 6.494, 213.37 def. Jason Line (.025) 6.539, 211.66

Jeg Coughlin (.030) 6.501, 212.36 def. Aaron Stanfield (.041) 6.502, 212.53

Second-Round Results

The semifinals are set at the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing and it’s definitely got a familiar feel.

Longtime teammates Jason Line and Greg Anderson will meet in one semifinal, as each rolled to victories. Anderson went 6.493 at 213.30 to beat Shane Tucker, while Line knocked off Marty Robertson.

The other semifinal will feature Elite Motorsports teammates Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin. Stanfield went a round-best 6.475 at 212.46, while Coughlin beat Troy Coughlin Jr. to advance.

Second-round results:

Greg Anderson (.082) 6.493, 213.30 def. Shane Tucker (.026) 17.309, 47.35

Jason Line (.086) 6.521, 211.20 def. Marty Robertson (.059) 6.558, 210.31

Jeg Coughlin Jr. (.040) 6.489, 211.99 def. Troy Coughlin Jr. (.044) 6.516, 211.43

Aaron Stanfield (.052) 6.475, 212.46 def. Alex Laughlin (.033) 6.504, 212.19

First-Round Results

Competitors drew chips to fill in ladder, which was seeded on qualifying.

It was an upset-filled first round, including Jason Line knocking off No. 1 qualifier Matt Hartford. Rookie Marty Robertson knocked off veteran Vincent Nobile on a holeshot, while Troy Coughlin Jr. was quicker off the line in his first career Pro Stock start, beating defending world champion Erica Enders on a holeshot.

The other upset included Shane Tucker beating Deric Kramer on a holeshot, setting up a matchup with Greg Anderson. Another huge matchup to watch will be Troy Coughlin Jr. taking on Jeg Coughlin Jr. in their first-ever head-to-head matchup in the class.

Aaron Stanfield was low of the first round, going a killer 6.471 at 212.39, and he’ll meet Alex Laughlin in the quarterfinals. Line will meet Robertson with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Full first-round results:

Jason Line (.026) 6.503, 211.59 def. Matt Hartford (.045) 6.573, 212.29

Marty Robertson (.043) 6.522, 210.37 def. Vincent Nobile (.069) 6.538, 210.24

Greg Anderson (.051) 6.513, 209.26 def. Kenny Koretsky (.040) 6.528, 211.30

Shane Tucker (.033) 6.529, 211.76 def. Deric Kramer (.077) 6.504, 212.49

Aaron Stanfield (.055) 6.471, 212.39 def. John Gaydosh (.032) 6.759, 205.29

Alex Laughlin (.036) 6.564, 211.66 def. Val Smeland (.140) 8.570, 77.85

Troy Coughlin Jr. (.053) 6.528, 210.90 def. Erica Enders (.099) 6.500, 213.50

Jeg Coughlin Jr. (.046) 6.489, 212.16 def. Bo Butner, broke

