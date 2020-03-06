Exclusive

World Doorslammer Nationals Pit Report: Pro Mod

By  | 

Pro Mod racers have been testing all week in preparation for the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing. The event, which pays $50,000 to the winner in Pro Mod, begins with the first qualifying session at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday). 

Stay tuned to the Pro Mod Pit Report for driver features, updates and results from the Pro Mod portion of the World Doorslammer Nationals. 

ADVERTISEMENT


PRO STOCK PIT REPORT

PRO 632 PIT REPORT

OFFICIAL EVENT LIVESTREAM (VIA SPEEDVIDEO)

Comments

comments

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *