World Champ Megan Meyer Ready To Bring New Energy, New Sponsors To Nitro Chaos Championship Chase

The two-time Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion Megan Meyer will be making a new championship run this season in the inaugural Nitro Chaos Championship Series, a four-race gauntlet across the Midwest. Meyer will be competing at Nitro Chaos events beginning with Edgewater Sports Park near Cincinnati on April 28-29 with the attitude of having fun but also feeding the competitive fire that led her to two NHRA world championships.

The popular world champion unveiled a new look to her racecar yesterday through her new YouTube channel with primary sponsor Gunk and new associate sponsor Shop Squad from NGK NTK. The racer and mother of one is looking forward to building on her Nitro Chaos success from last year.

“After we won the Nitro Chaos last year at Mo-Kan, it planted a seed in my head that maybe I could come back and do more of it,” said Meyer, who stepped away from full-time competition after winning back-to-back NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world championships in 2019-2020. “Representing Gunk and expanding our relationship with NGK and Shop Squad will make this adventure possible. We have so many exciting programs coming up this season I can’t wait to get to the track.”

Shop Squad is a support program from NGK NTK to advance the automotive repair industry through education, resources, and dialogue. Their Training Program is designed to educate automotive professionals on their parts and service channels. Plus, the program offers an online portal for on-demand learning. When automotive professionals sign up for Shop Squad an account is automatically created. Then they will have access to the expansive tech training portal.

“I can’t think of a better representative for the Shop Squad program than Megan Meyer,” said Jacklyn Donahue, Group Marketing Manager – Aftermarket, Niterra. “Her team knows all the ins and outs of what it takes to be an automotive professional. We are working together to build content and a community through her reach, creativity, and education and that is the goal of the Shop Squad program.”

Meyer and Shop Squad are partnering up with Boxo USA Tools and Chad Green Motorsports to promote a monthly Student Appreciation Contest for college students studying to become automotive professionals. Students can sign up each month using their simple online form and one winner each month will win prizes valued at over $500.

Last season Meyer represented Shop Squad at the Mo-Kan event with a local community event and display of the dragster and took top honors in the “A” Field outrunning teammate Julie Nataas in the final. This year Meyer will be racing for the championship and will also be taking fans along for the ride. Fans can follow Meyer’s journey through a five-part series called “Chasing Chaos” on her new YouTube channel. The team will have a videographer capturing behind-the-scenes footage as well as on-track action. Fans can subscribe to “Chasing Chaos” here.

The unique Nitro Chaos series, which has a rules-free format that only requires entries to burn a minimum of 80% nitromethane, will hold championship events at Edgewater Sports Park near Cincinnati on April 28-29, Eddyville Raceway Park on May 26-28, Mo-Kan Dragway on July 14-15, and Thunder Valley Raceway Park on Sept. 22-23.

“I know I’m going to be 100% committed to chasing points and trying to get a championship in a different series,” Meyer said. “From my point of view, if I want to race, I want to do the best that I can and try to compete for a championship. The fact that there’s only four races is perfect for me and our family. At the same time, I’m trying not to get too serious about it, just have fun.”

“I know there’s going to be a lot of tough competition and a lot more cars this year,” Meyer continued. “It’s going to be tough. We don’t really know exactly what we’re going up against, whereas in NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster you know every person, every car, what they can run, and what their strategies are. Now, it’s a completely different ballgame. I’m excited for this new challenge. I’m going to do the best that I can, and hopefully it works out in our favor.”

Fans can follow Megan Meyer on YouTube HERE.