Winners Continue to Come From Coast to Coast for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza

After two Countdown races in the NHRA playoff series ten different fans from across the country have taken home one-of-a-kind Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB) winner plaques. Drag Race Bracket Bonanza, the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, will open the brackets tonight following qualifying at the NHRA Midwest Nationals from World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.



Following the rain delayed Reading Nationals overall winner Payton P. of Castle Rock, Wash., took the overall win with the most combined points from Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. Scott W. of Mogadore, Ohio, won Top Fuel, David L., of Marlton, New Jersey won Funny Car and Dave D. of Elgin, Texas, and Abe H. of Cleveland, Ohio, took Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle honors respectively. Last weekend at the Carolina Nationals Dujeanna B. of Valdosta, Ga., won the overall title with Mike H. of West Hills, Calif., and Zhen B. from Tuscaloosa, Ala., winning in Top Fuel and Funny Car. Mike C. from Mooresville, NC won Pro Stock and Cori M. from Elkhart, Ind. Won Pro Stock Motorcycle.



Throughout the current Midwest Nationals fans have had the opportunity to sign up for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza online, in table topper located in the World Wide Technology Raceway suites and in the Budweiser Pavilion.



“It is very exciting to see winners coming from all over the country,” said Elon Werner, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza creator. “We have seen our numbers grow race over race and we expect to really see our momentum take off after the Midwest Nationals over the final three Countdown races. The biggest issue we have run into is people remembering to make their picks. This is a brand-new game so people are still getting used to working it into their routine. We are encouraging fans to set an alarm or calendar hold as a reminder. Tomorrow we will start at noon ET so fans will have about 18 hours to make their picks after qualifying ends today in St. Louis.”



One of the goals of DRBB is to drive fan interest online through social media posts and encourage fans to watch the NHRA broadcasts on FOX and FS1. Several Twitter and Facebook posts have shown that people are engaging and watching to see how their bracket turn out. Fans can follow Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media for stats, updates, and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or Instagram and Facebook, @DragRaceBracketBonanza.



For additional information and to sign up anytime fans can visit www.dragracebracketbonanza.com .

