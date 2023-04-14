WinLight Bets Brings an Interactive Gaming Experience to NHRA Fans

WinLight Bets is still riding high after a massively successful weekend at the annual Spring Fling Million at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and they’re now gearing up for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals event taking place from April 14-16, 2023. WinLight offers drag racing fans a free-to-play, predictive, and lightning-fast live betting experience that updates every 45 seconds, with a chance to win actual monetary prizes. The team is expanding on its one-of-a-kind, intuitive gaming experience with a simple fan engagement interface. For the first time ever, WinLight is partnering with the NHRA to introduce an entirely new interactive gaming experience to NHRA fans worldwide, in the ultimate place for motorsports.

Rex Simmermaker, founder of WinLight Bets, said, “I couldn’t be more excited to launch our partnership with the NHRA and their fans worldwide in the city built on gaming! Las Vegas and the fantastic facility of LVMS is the perfect place to bring nitro-loving drag race fans closer to the action by giving them in Race Play! Making real-time predictions round by round and getting immediate results is the ultimate in fan interaction! We’ve received absolutely amazing feedback from drag race fans using the app for radial, pro mod, and bracket events, so bringing nitro and pro stock fans this opportunity for the first time, in the ultimate place, is exciting for us at WinLight Bets and for drag racing as a whole!”

WinLight Bets is proud to shake up “the norm” with an exhilarating new user interface that allows fans to play along in real-time, whether in person at the event or while watching live feed coverage on Fox Sports.

For those attending the event in person, WinLight Bets Founder and CEO Rex Simmermaker and his team will provide a full fan experience, complete with a drag race-themed casino, sportsbook, and table games. The team has a deep passion for the sport of drag racing and hopes this exciting new addition will increase the overall fan base and attendance at tracks across the country. Legalized gaming brings another level of engagement for fans and drivers alike.

“With our sports betting platform in its infancy, the feedback we have received from fans that played along during the World Series of Pro Mod in March has been amazing, and they can’t wait to play again. We saw thousands of new users in a single event with tons of feedback to help us refine the betting interface. Fans love that it’s a free-to-play game, and finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns up to $1,000 in cash and prizes,” explained Simmermaker.