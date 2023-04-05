Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

WinLight Bets Announces Spring Fling Million Official Fan Engagement Partnership

Published

After a successful official launch in February, WinLight Bets is continuing to blaze a trail with an intuitive gambling experience. Their easy-to-use fan engagement interface is designed to let drag racing fans join the betting action with free-to-play, predictive, and lightning-fast live betting, as fast as every 45 seconds, with a chance at actual monetary winnings.

The annual Spring Fling Million is like a beacon for bracket racers around the country. More than 500 of the top bracket racers have journeyed to “The Strip” in Las Vegas for four exciting days of drag racing from April 4-8. WinLight’s Fan Engagement Partnership has brought sports betting to the bracket racing scene for the first time ever, and there’s no better place to start than in the gambling capital of the world.

Founded by the late Kyle Siepel and legendary bracket racer, Peter Biondo, the seven-figure West Coast event draws the biggest industry sponsors and highest car counts seen in bracket racing annually, proving that this niche of racing is alive and well.

“Based on cars stacked at the gate, I’m confident this will be the largest-ever Spring Fling Million. Having WinLight Bets involved as Fan Engagement Partners makes it even more exciting for our racers and those watching at home on BangShift,” said Biondo.

WinLight Bets is proud to be a part of such a monumental event while expanding its fanbase by allowing fans to play along in real-time, whether in person at the event or while watching live feed coverage.

Additionally, for those fans in person at The Strip, Founder and CEO Rex Simmermaker and his team will provide a full fan experience with a drag race-themed casino, sportsbook, and table games. The WinLight team has a passion for the sport of drag racing and hopes this exciting new addition will increase the overall fanbase and attendance at tracks across the country. Legalized gambling brings another level of excitement for fans and drivers alike.

“With our sports betting platform in its infancy, the feedback we have received from fans that played along during the World Series of Pro Mod in March has been amazing, and they can’t wait to play again. We saw thousands of new users in a single event with tons of feedback to help us refine the betting interface. It has been called ‘incredibly addicting,’ and users felt like they were part of the event. They love that it’s a free-to-play game, and finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns up to $1,000 in cash and prizes,” explained Simmermaker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.