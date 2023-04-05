WinLight Bets Announces Spring Fling Million Official Fan Engagement Partnership

After a successful official launch in February, WinLight Bets is continuing to blaze a trail with an intuitive gambling experience. Their easy-to-use fan engagement interface is designed to let drag racing fans join the betting action with free-to-play, predictive, and lightning-fast live betting, as fast as every 45 seconds, with a chance at actual monetary winnings.

The annual Spring Fling Million is like a beacon for bracket racers around the country. More than 500 of the top bracket racers have journeyed to “The Strip” in Las Vegas for four exciting days of drag racing from April 4-8. WinLight’s Fan Engagement Partnership has brought sports betting to the bracket racing scene for the first time ever, and there’s no better place to start than in the gambling capital of the world.

Founded by the late Kyle Siepel and legendary bracket racer, Peter Biondo, the seven-figure West Coast event draws the biggest industry sponsors and highest car counts seen in bracket racing annually, proving that this niche of racing is alive and well.

“Based on cars stacked at the gate, I’m confident this will be the largest-ever Spring Fling Million. Having WinLight Bets involved as Fan Engagement Partners makes it even more exciting for our racers and those watching at home on BangShift,” said Biondo.

WinLight Bets is proud to be a part of such a monumental event while expanding its fanbase by allowing fans to play along in real-time, whether in person at the event or while watching live feed coverage.

Additionally, for those fans in person at The Strip, Founder and CEO Rex Simmermaker and his team will provide a full fan experience with a drag race-themed casino, sportsbook, and table games. The WinLight team has a passion for the sport of drag racing and hopes this exciting new addition will increase the overall fanbase and attendance at tracks across the country. Legalized gambling brings another level of excitement for fans and drivers alike.

“With our sports betting platform in its infancy, the feedback we have received from fans that played along during the World Series of Pro Mod in March has been amazing, and they can’t wait to play again. We saw thousands of new users in a single event with tons of feedback to help us refine the betting interface. It has been called ‘incredibly addicting,’ and users felt like they were part of the event. They love that it’s a free-to-play game, and finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns up to $1,000 in cash and prizes,” explained Simmermaker.

