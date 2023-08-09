Win A Ready-to-Race Gasser From Sick The Magazine

Tom Bailey and the team at Sick The Magazine have stepped up their giveaways big time with the announcement of the chance to win a race-ready 1957 Chevy Belair Gasser.

The Gasser might look familiar as it’s made an appearance on the Tom Bailey YouTube channel, where it was raced by EJ Naegali and “Mr. Sam” (from the Cleetus McFarland YouTube channel) at Sick Summer Presented By TBM Brakes. There, EJ clocked a 12.28 on her first full-power quarter-mile pass and drove it over 600 miles to complete the event. And since then, it’s become even more powerful thanks to a brand new Isky Cam!