Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Win A Ready-to-Race Gasser From Sick The Magazine

Published

Tom Bailey and the team at Sick The Magazine have stepped up their giveaways big time with the announcement of the chance to win a race-ready 1957 Chevy Belair Gasser.
 
The Gasser might look familiar as it’s made an appearance on the Tom Bailey YouTube channel, where it was raced by EJ Naegali and “Mr. Sam” (from the Cleetus McFarland YouTube channel) at Sick Summer Presented By TBM Brakes. There, EJ clocked a 12.28 on her first full-power quarter-mile pass and drove it over 600 miles to complete the event. And since then, it’s become even more powerful thanks to a brand new Isky Cam!
 
This is a true drag-and-drive Gasser, ready-to-go racing. It has a Gear Vendors Overdrive unit to keep highway revs down, along with a Be Cool radiator that manages the temps. Ididit upgraded the steering column so you have street-legal lights and blinkers, while behind the wheel Racequip provided upgraded belts to keep you safe (there’s also a roll cage to make sure you can pass tech).
 
Rossler gave the transmission a refresh while Mickey Thompson hooked the Gasser up with brand-new rubber. Oh, and there might still be some VP Racing Fuel sloshing around in the tank if you are the one to take this awesome Gasser home! 
 
Tom Bailey said giving away the Gasser was a tough decision.
 
“We’ve made a lot of memories with this car already,” he said. “It looks cool just sitting there, let alone seeing it drive down a highway or on the quarter-mile. But now it’s time for somebody else to make their memories, and hopefully it goes to someone who will really enjoy it.”
 
There are several ways you can get your entry (you can read them in full in the terms and conditions at sickthemagazine.com). Annual subscriptions to Sick The Magazine get a huge 40 entries, while every $5 spent on Sick The Magazine merchandise will also get one entry. No purchase is required, and the promotion ends at 11:59:59pm on September 8, 2023.
 
So make sure you support print magazines by getting a subscription to Sick The Magazine’s book, and you just might end up with something very cool in your driveway!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.