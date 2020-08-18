Wilwood Disc Brakes Announces New Road Race Brake Kits for 3rd Gen Camaros, Firebirds

The Wilwood Racing division is pleased to announce new high-performance road race front big brake kits for 1982-1992 Camaro and Firebird models using OE suspension. All bolt-on kits feature forged aluminum, fixed mount ST (short track) series, Type-III hard-anodized finish calipers equipped with Wilwood’s Thermlock® piston technology to reduce heat transfer.

Brake kits include proprietary Spec37 GT 48 curved vane competition series alloy rotors in either 12.19″ or 13.06″ diameter, BP-30 race compound SmartPads, new lug-drive snap-ring rotor-and-hat system, stainless steel flexlines, mounting brackets, and premium-grade hardware. MSRP starts at $2,234.39

About Wilwood Engineering

Founded by Bill Wood in 1977, Wilwood Engineering designs and manufactures high-performance disc brakes and components from their headquarters in Camarillo, California. Engineered and rigorously tested for any application, Wilwood celebrates 40 years of unsurpassed braking quality and performance with sleek, modern designs. From race cars to classic cars, Wilwood has the brakes to stop you. For more information, contact Wilwood Engineering at: Email Wilwood