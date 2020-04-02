Wilwood Disc Brakes Announces New High-Performance Floating D52-R Racing Caliper

Wilwood is pleased to announce the high-performance D52-R floating caliper built specifically for the racing industry.

The D52-R caliper is built using a forged aluminum Type III hard anodize body with a 2.75” or 2.38” stainless steel piston. Weighing only 4.3 pounds, the D52-R caliper provides a lower deflection rate and high-volumetric efficiency when compared to current heavier cast models. The caliper fluid inlet port is centered directly behind the piston, eliminating interference with the slide pins. Caliper mounting uses the original GM stock height and offset. Fits common 11.75″, or 12.19″ (up to 12.50″) diameter rotors and a choice of .81”, 1.00” or 1.25” rotor width.

Two slide pins (P/N 230-0542) are required and sold separately.

MSRP for the caliper is $172.76.

MSRP for the slide pins is $4.47 each.

