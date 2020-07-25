Wilwood Disc Brakes Announces New Camber Drive Flange

Wilwood Racing division is pleased to announce a new camber drive flange with up to two degrees of misalignment. This new flange is engineered and designed specifically for Wide 5 racing hubs and straight 24-spline axles to provide racers a performance advantage.

Steel construction using heat-treated components for additional strength, a plated finish and features a polished internal ball spline to reduce friction.

MSRP starts at $255.90

