Wilwood Disc Brakes Announces New Camber Drive Flange
Wilwood Racing division is pleased to announce a new camber drive flange with up to two degrees of misalignment. This new flange is engineered and designed specifically for Wide 5 racing hubs and straight 24-spline axles to provide racers a performance advantage.
Steel construction using heat-treated components for additional strength, a plated finish and features a polished internal ball spline to reduce friction.
MSRP starts at $255.90
