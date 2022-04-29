Will Roberts Scores JEGS Performance $30,000 Thursday Win at the Spring Fling

As the week progressed at the RAD Torque Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park, the stakes grew even higher. JEGS Performance Thursday saw a surge of new racers arriving to the track in pursuit of the $30,000 payday.

What was once 369 entries eventually became nine drivers returning for the ladder round including Cameron Manuel, Blane Parrish, Will Roberts, Donald Brown, Bailey Ferraro, Eric Aman, Ryan Barnes, Kevin Glenn, and Kevin Brannon.

Parrish turned it .004 red to Manuel while Ferraro laid down .002 total against the .015 bulb of Aman. Glenn used a seven thousandths advantage on the tree and ran dead-on eight to advance past Barnes, and Roberts was .011 total for the win against Brown. Brannon was .003 and dead-on two to be .005 total on the bye.

By way of Manuel’s redlight Ferraro earned a free pass to the semifinals while Roberts enjoyed a single. Glenn was .007 on the tree and Brannon wasn’t far behind with a .013, but it was Glenn running his ‘66 Nova dead-on three to move on.

Roberts was .014 and crossed the stripe by .005 to be dead-on six against Ferraro to secure his spot alongside the door car of Glenn who awaited him after taking the green on his bye to the final.

The door car versus dragster final ended on the starting line after Glenn turned it .006 red to Roberts’ .006 on the green side. The GALOT local guided his dragster through 10 rounds of competition to hoist the trophy at the end of JEGS $30,000 Thursday.

Silverstate $100,000 main event Friday will be packed full of Fling festivities. At 8:15 a.m. 25 randomly selected racers will roll into the staging lanes for the Spring Fling Reaction Time Challenge before eliminations. After round 3, the drivers with the best door car and best dragster packages of the week will participate in a runoff for a set of Brodix SR20 heads. The Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party will get started at 7 p.m. with great food, a live DJ, karaoke, and a treasure hunt for the kids.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “GALOT” to 74121 for race updates.