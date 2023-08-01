Connect with us

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park To Remain Open In Collaboration With Radford Racing School

Published

Radford Racing School, renowned as the world’s premier driving and racing school, has  announced its recent collaboration with the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on the Gila River Indian Reservation. This strategic partnership ensures that all tracks at the park, including the NHRA-sanctioned drag strip, will remain open and actively contribute to the growth of Radford Racing School’s business.

The Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park has long been celebrated for its state-of-the-art facilities, featuring the 10-turn, 1.25-mile road course, the 11-turn, 1.1-mile road course with a 3/8-mile straightaway, and the quarter-mile NHRA-sanctioned drag strip. With this collaboration, these tracks will now be available to Radford students, offering them unparalleled automotive experiences on one of the most iconic motorsports campuses in the world.

In addition to the existing tracks, Radford Racing School’s facilities include the recently upgraded 15-turn, 1.6-mile main track, skillfully designed by racing champion Bob Bondurant back in 1990. Furthermore, a .75-mile kart track and a 10-acre skidpad provide an extensive range of opportunities for aspiring racers and driving enthusiasts alike.

Notably, the Radford Racing School experience is enhanced by the newly renovated guest center, track-side student lounge, gift shop, and event center, offering an immersive and unforgettable environment for students hailing from various corners of the globe. By keeping all tracks at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park open, Radford Racing School is now poised to welcome even more students, expand its course offerings, and host major automotive- and motorsports-related events in the region.

As a result of this significant development, Radford Racing School has solidified its position as the largest driving and racing school globally, boasting an impressive span of over 447 acres. This expansion reinforces the school’s commitment to providing top-tier instruction, unrivaled driving experiences, and a profound passion for the automotive world.

