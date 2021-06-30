Whipple Superchargers Named Title Sponsor of NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals is proud to announce Whipple Superchargers as the title sponsor of the biggest and baddest all-Ford motorsport event of the year—the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, which runs September 30 through October 3 at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Whipple Superchargers is a huge part of the Mustang scene and it’s exciting having them as title sponsor of the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival. Their products are well represented in the NMRA championship eliminators and street car categories, as well as on the show grounds. This year’s event is shaping up to being the biggest event in NMRA’s 22-year history as participants and spectators began buying advance tickets the day we opened sales! We’ve never seen this kind of response this early for an event. That shows the passion and excitement in the Ford market,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals.

There will be no shortage of action during the Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival. The drag strip will feature a wide-range of categories for participants, from beginners to the advanced heads-up racers. NMRA is known for its organized events that include championship heads-up and index eliminators, QA1 True Street, Mickey Thompson Street Car Challenge Presented by Whipple Superchargers, TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout, and Bracket Showdown Finale.

Running concurrently with the drag strip is an action-packed oval, situated behind the starting line, that will have the Vaughn Gittin Jr. Fun-Haver Pro Drift Exhibition, Pro-Am Drifting, Autocross competition, and Bigfoot—jumping cars! Off-track features include one of the largest on-site Manufacturer’s Midways with dozens of the biggest automotive aftermarket brands as well as a huge used parts Swap Meet. And finally, the best UPR Products Car Show of the season happens during the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival with hundreds of cars on display.

For more information and advance ticket sales to the Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/KY and for information about Whipple Superchargers, visit www.WhippleSuperchargers.com.

