Wharton Automotive Group, Inc. Announces the Launch of FTI Performance Parts

Paul Lee, President of the Wharton Automotive Group, announces the launch of FTI Performance Parts, a performance torque converter and automatic transmission parts warehouse. Located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, FTI Performance Parts will provide high-performance torque converter components as well as high-performance automatic transmission components. Customer service is a primary focus with a state-of-the-art 37,000 square ft warehouse facility. Paul Lee welcomes Greg Samuel, founder of FTI Converters, and Ken Kelly Jr. to the roster for the new business venture. FTI Performance Parts is officially open and ready for business.

With a demand for parts in the automatic transmission and torque converter market, entrepreneur Paul Lee set out to find a solution for not only his own brands, but for all manufacturers.

“I’m over-the-top excited about this new venture,” said Paul Lee. “We, as a company, have been wanting to enter this automotive aftermarket space for a long time. Like our competitors, we’ve had a lot of trouble in the last few years getting parts on time for our torque converter and transmission business. So, we decided that with the right team, we can provide all of us in this market with quality parts, excellent customer service, and the right prices. Having Greg and Ken Jr on our team gives me all the confidence in the world that we will deliver to our customers.”

With the expansion into the performance torque converter and automatic transmission world, Paul Lee has chosen knowledge from industry leaders Greg Samuel and Ken Kelly Jr. Samuel and Kelly both recognize the value of customer service and parts quality in a very competitive market.

“Customer service is what we have to offer,” said Greg Samuel. “There are a lot of quality parts manufacturers out there, but no one will provide the level of service that we will provide. Being in this industry my entire working career has taught me that customer service is everything. We create relationships.”

FTI Performance Parts will provide components such as complete billet torque converter kits, billet stator assemblies, bolt together and lock-up kits. Race-proven and tested transmission components such as billet transbrake valve bodies, billet drums, billet shafts, complete aftermarket pump assemblies, SFI-approved cases and bell housings. Understanding the need for these components Paul Lee has provided an extensive inventory that will allow FTI Performance Parts to ship most orders same day if placed before 3 pm EST.

“I want ordering your parts to be the easiest part of your work day,” said Ken Kelly Jr. “You have plenty of stress without having to worry about getting the correct components in a timely manner when ordered. Every order is a priority to me.”

FTI Performance Parts is the future of the performance torque converter components and performance automatic transmission parts market. With innovative products, impeccable customer service, and quick shipping, FTI Performance Parts will be the new one-stop shop for all manufacturers.

To place an order, please call 484-FTI-Part. A new website will be launched by January 1, 2024. Follow our social pages Facebook (@FTIpart) and Instagram (@FTIParts).