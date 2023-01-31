Wesley Motorsports Expands In-House Tuning Services for Challenger Drag Pak Racers

Wesley Motorsports is expanding its role in providing pre-race vehicle prep and onsite chassis tuning for Challenger Drag Pak owners. The latest competitors running out of the newly expanded Wesley Motorsports facility are David H. Davies and Warren Walcher, two seasoned veterans who’ve competed in the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Factory Super Cars classes for the last two years. During the 2022 race season, both Davies and Walcher made significant performance strides as the team at Wesley Motorsports applied their knowledge and skills in chassis set up to make the Drag Pak’s suspension work more consistently when harnessing the supercharged HEMI’s 1500-plus horsepower.

“With our new shop and expanded staff, we can offer drag racers and road race competitors numerous options to suit their needs. From complete car builds to off-season updates and scheduled maintenance during the season, we are now scoped to handle numerous tasks for a diverse customer base. We can even provide transport and event support services to car owners for a complete arrive and drive experience,” said Kevin Wesley, President, and CEO of Wesley Motorsports.

As the NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Show series and the NMCA Holley EFI Factory Super Cars class season kicks off in March down in Florida, Davies and Walcher, along with on-track support from Wesley Motorsports, will be testing their seven-second Challenger Drag Paks next month. Wesley Motorsports and their Direct Connection Trailer will also be on site at numerous NHRA and NMCA events this year offering late-model Challenger and Charger Mopar Sportsman Racers product and technical support.