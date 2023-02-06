Wes Buck Reflects on “Game Changing” Red Line Oils Race Day Performance Bonuses at World Series of Pro Mod

When Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director and WSOPM Promoter, set out to bring the biggest and richest Pro Mod race to the industry in 2023, he knew he needed to do something different. That’s why he and the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod partnered with Red Line Oil to establish a program for the best Pro Mod drivers on the planet to cash in on a new bonus program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to roll out this new Red Line Oils Race Day Performance Bonus program at the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Buck. “We’re all about thinking outside the box and being willing to try new things, and that was the driving force behind this new partnership that will reward as many as six different drivers and teams during our event.”

The Red Line Oil Race Day Performance Bonus Program is valued at $5,000 and is broken down into $1,000 increments for the best reaction time during eliminations, to the best burnout, low E.T. of race day and another $1,000 to top speed of race day. The remaining $1,000 will be split evenly between the two Pro Mod drivers with the “Race of the Race.” This is defined as the “best, closest, most exciting individual race of eliminations.”

“Working with Mark Beatty and the team at Red Line Oils, we put together this race day bonus program to incentivize our racers and teams to go the extra mile – be aggressive on the starting line and possibly earn a bonus for best reaction time, embrace your inner showman and have a chance at taking home a little extra money for best burnout of race day, etc. It’s details like this that, in my opinion, contribute to an event like the World Series of Pro Mod’s overall success,” continued Buck.

Red Line Oil has been a partner of the WSOPM since the inaugural event in 2017 at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, Colorado. Mark Beatty, Red Line Oil Brand Director, knew that this continued partnership not only aligns with DI and WSOPM values but Red Line Oil’s as well.

Red Line Synthetic Oil was founded in 1979 and began creating lubricants for the racing industry. Now, Red Line manufactures more than 100 quality products, including motor oils, assembly lubes, fuel additives and cooling additives for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets. Red Line Oil is made for racers, by racers.

“We are a small, niche oil company and we’re a family,” Beatty said previously. “The things we do, we do because we love them. We want to support racers because we’re one of them. We’re racers. Real knows real, as I like to say. Red Line was started to figure out a better way of doing things. The Pro Mod guys and gals are the exact same. They know there has to be a better way to get from A to B, a faster way, a more unique way. It’s a never-ending desire to do better. How do you not admire that?”