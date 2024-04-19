Wes Buck Discusses Tradition, Transition and Triumph in Drag Racing on ‘The Racing Business’ Podcast

“The Racing Business” with host Jason Dukes, kicks off season two of the podcast series by having Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director as the guest, continuing a new tradition started in the first season. During the episode, Dukes and Buck discuss the past, present, and future of drag racing, as well as his personal and professional milestones.

2023 was a year of significant personal growth and change for Buck, who moved his family from Northeast Missouri to Fort Worth, Texas, at the onset of the pandemic. Reflecting on the transition, Buck shared, “2023 was really the year that we settled into relocating. It was an opportunity to really get our feet underneath us.” He highlighted personal milestones, such as his oldest son getting his driver’s permit and becoming actively involved in his school’s band. “It’s been a very fulfilling experience for me personally just to see my kids get these new opportunities and meet new people,” Buck remarked.

On the professional front, Buck celebrated a banner year for drag racing and his business endeavors. “It was a banner year in my opinion for the sport of drag racing,” he stated, noting the success of Drag Illustrated and its impact on the industry. Buck’s commitment to his work and the community is evident in his efforts to promote drag racing as a vibrant and essential sport.

Buck stressed the importance of reflection in both personal and professional life. “I think it’s so important to make sure that you look back on what has happened,” he said. This reflection is not just about personal growth but also about understanding and strategizing for the future of drag racing. Looking ahead, Buck is enthusiastic about the ongoing projects and the growth of the drag racing community in 2024.

As for what’s next, Buck is optimistic about the future projects and the continuous innovation in drag racing. “I’m proud of what Drag Illustrated represents in the drag racing space,” he affirmed. His plans for the upcoming year include expanding his influence and continuing to foster a culture that embraces both the traditions and the modern evolutions of the sport.

Through his work, Wes Buck not only shapes the narrative around drag racing but also brings a personal touch that resonates with families and professionals within the community. His dedication to maintaining and creating traditions, alongside a focus on future growth, makes him a central figure in the ongoing story of drag racing.

This story was originally published on April 19, 2024.