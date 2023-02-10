Wes Buck Confirms Randy Lee as World Series of Pro Mod Chief Starter

Randy Lee will act as the Chief Starter of the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, Wes Buck confirmed. Lee’s participation as the official starter is part of a long-term agreement with the WSOPM.

“The starting line of a drag race is an intense place, an extremely important place, and you need a trusted leader to control the action, which is what we have in Chief Starter Randy Lee,” said Buck, WSOPM promoter and Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director.

Lee has been a long-time respected starter in drag racing and has worked with the Basel Motor Racing Club, the Professional Drag Racing Association, the World Cup Finals: Import vs. Domestic, National Mustang Racers Association and the National Muscle Car Association.

“He’s a veteran that knows many of our World Series of Pro Mod drivers personally, along with their crews and their cars, so there’s a certain level of comfort for everyone involved,” Buck continued. “It’s important for our drivers to see a familiar face up there. Plus, he’s a character and he commands respect. That’s what you need in the guy running point on the starting line at the World Series of Pro Mod.”

The WSOPM, the biggest and baddest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe, is set for March 3-5 at Bradenton Motorsports Park. An elite roster of invited Pro Mod racers will compete for one of the 32 coveted qualifying spots, but only the best can claim the title and the $100,000 winner-take-all cash prize. The Red Line Oil Race Day Performance Bonus Program, worth $5,000 and awarded out in $1,000 denominations, will give racers another chance to take home some cold hard cash on race day.

In addition to the best Pro Mod drivers on the planet, the $25,000-to-win $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, plus the Xtreme Front Wheel Drive Challenge and the Factory Stock Classic are being held in conjunction with the main card event.

Lee will be at the starting line for all of the action, including a Top Dragster and Super Pro class. Qualifying kicks off on Friday, March 3, but not before the WSOPM Racer Welcome Party presented by Strange Engineering, which will kick off the festivities Thursday night, March 2.