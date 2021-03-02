Weldon High Performance Launches First Broadcast TV Spot

Weldon High Performance today announced the launch of its first broadcast TV spot to be initially aired during NHRA’s Sportsman coverage of the Gatornationals, March 11th through the 14th on Fox Television Network, FS1 and FS2. The new national broadcast spot celebrates the sportsman racer in all classes.

For nearly 50 years, the racing division of Weldon Pump has brought its General and Military Aviation expertise to the engineering and manufacture of its entire pump, regulator and filter line for both Carbureted and EFI applications.

“Weldon High Performance has always been dedicated to the sportsman racer, always has and always will be. Weldon is extremely honored by the wide-range of Championship winning racers who have chosen to race with our fuel systems,” says Jim Craig, Weldon’s Racing Products Manager.

“We are ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Aerospace certified for our manufacturing facility in Oakwood Village, Ohio, and all our racing products are manufactured to our FAA approved quality system. Weldon brings nearly eighty years of Aviation design and manufacturing expertise to all our racing products, ” noted John McClure, Vice President / General Manager of Weldon Pump.

The new Weldon broadcast spot can be initially viewed on:

Fox Television Network, FS1 and FS2 during Sportsman coverage of the Gatornationals – March 11th – 14th Streaming on SpeedVideo.com during the NMRA Spring Break Shootout – March 5th – 7th Online at SpeedVideo.com during the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem – March 19th – 21st



The new spot will be seen throughout the 2021 race season in future NHRA National Event Sportsman TV coverage on Fox and streaming online for many NMRA/NMCA and other premier drag racing events. The spot can also be viewed by visiting https://www.weldonracing.com/weldontvspot.

