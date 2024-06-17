Connect with us

News

WELD Racing Introduces Solana to Performance RF Wheel Line

Published

WELD Racing photos

WELD Racing is excited to introduce the latest addition to its Performance RF wheel line: the Solana.

Designed to fit a wide range of vehicles, the Solana offers more versatility than any other wheel ever made at WELD Racing. Whether you’re modifying a classic ride or a modern machine, this wheel has got car enthusiasts covered.

Available in two classic WELD finishes—Gloss Black Milled and Gloss Machined—the Solana brings that extra touch of style to your vehicle. Available in many five and six lug patterns, as well as a extensive range of diameters and widths, customers can be sure to find a set for their needs.

WELD Racing also developed a wheel for its drag racers and off-road warriors. The Solana is also available in Drag (Knurling) and Single Beadlock versions, ready to handle whatever is thrown its way.

At WELD Racing, they know that looking good on the road shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why they designed the Solana to deliver high performance while remaining affordable. It’s tough and stylish and will take you wherever you need to go.

This story was originally published on June 17, 2024. Drag Illustrated

