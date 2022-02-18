WELD Announces Contingency Program for 2022 NHRA Competitors

To continue its half-century commitment to the sport, WELD today announced its 2022 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) contingency program. It will be made available to qualifying NHRA drivers competing in the upcoming season to reward success and give back to the drivers, who are the lifeblood of modern drag racing.

Competitors who qualify by using contingency-specific categories of WELD Racing wheels and also display the WELD decals on their race cars during the season are eligible for the contingency payout. Full contingency details are available here: NHRARacer.com.

For more than 55 years, WELD has built technologically superior wheels specifically for drag racing and other motorsports series. It continues the tradition of building Racing and Performance Street Wheels utilizing the latest technology, top-quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service to teams and drivers.

The roots of WELD are firmly planted in drag racing. The company actively developed wheels at its local drag strip and even owned the facility for a number of years, such was its commitment to ongoing development. The WELD engineering team continuing to develop race wheels specifically to meet the demands of individual drag strips on the NHRA Camping World Series schedule. The unique specifications support the fastest racing series in the world, which continues to serve as the ultimate proving ground for WELD wheel technology. This is the same technology that WELD has applied to its range of street wheels that anyone can fit to their personal vehicles.

“Given the deep history our brand has with the NHRA, we know it’s critical to offer a contingency program to competitors in NHRA,” said Andres Cisneros, President of MW Company. “Our goal is to ensure we have significant funding for the program to provide both an incentive to competitors across all classes and a financial boost to the teams. We’re looking forward to the new season and further cementing our position within the racing community.”

The WELD team is heading to Pomona, CA to kick-off the 2022 NHRA Camping World Series at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Feb. 18-20.

