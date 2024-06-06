Connect with us

News

Weather Forces Cancellation of Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series at Empire Dragway

Published

Poor weather conditions that are forecasted have forced the cancellation of the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) this weekend at Empire Dragway.

“The weather is bleak at best right straight through until next week,” stated Series Director Bruce Mehlenbacher. “Empire Dragway track owner Jerry Scaccia and I have watched it all week. We must call this one early and cut the losses to our teams, the track and the series.”

The weather forecast for the next several days is horrible, 70% Chance of Showers every day, straight through until Monday.

The event will not be rescheduled. Officials feel that race teams have their racing plans made for the season, and it would be unfair to them to schedule an additional event.

The next event for the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series will be the weekend of June 21-22, 2024, when they join the NEOPMA/PMRA Pro Modifieds for the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge VI at the northern New York State facility in Leicester, NY.

Qualifying will be held Friday, June 21, at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 22, at noon, with eliminations starting at 2:00 pm Saturday.

Visit the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at www.Facebook.com/quick32, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) at www.Facebook.com/probikeandsledseries and the Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

For more information, please contact Bruce Mehlenbacher at [email protected].

This story was originally published on June 6, 2024. Drag Illustrated

