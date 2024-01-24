Connect with us

WDRA Support Continues to Climb in Canada with the Addition of Northwest Regional Raceway

Northwest Regional Racewayhas reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) leading into the 2024 racing season. This addition marks the twelfth new facility to join the rapidly growing WDRA member track family and the ninth WDRA-sanctioned racetrack in Canada.

Nestled in thick forestry and scenic mountain views, Northwest Regional Raceway is an eighth-mile facility located in Terrace, British Columbia. In 1995, a passionate group of racers and drag racing enthusiasts formed the Terrace Drag Race Association (TDRA), which continues to operate the facility. The TDRA focuses on giving British Columbia an enjoyable place to race, spectate, and experience the high-octane energy that only drag racing can provide.

“These are the kinds of opportunities and projects we love to get involved with,” said Frank Kohutek with the WDRA. “The TDRA is a group of passionate people that love our sport, and they work their tails off keeping drag racing alive. They do this as a labor of love which aligns with the WDRA’s overall mission of assisting facilities to grow our sport. An overwhelming 97% of the association asked to pursue sanction with WDRA and we appreciate their trust in our experience and programs,” added Kohutek.

WDRA representation continues to grow, with Northwest Regional Raceway becoming the third member track located in British Columbia and the fifth racetrack in Western Canada. Although the distance between facilities may seem intimidating for some, the WDRA team understands that every racetrack deserves the support they can deliver, even if they aren’t nearby.

“Our team is excited to be able to offer more by being a part of the WDRA as we align ourselves with our friends from NITRO in Prince George,” said Jeremy McBride, President of the Terrace Drag Race Association. “We are excited to see what the future and being sanctioned will bring.”

Kohutek continued, “Every time we see a track close it drives harder to find the next opportunity to lend our experience, programs, and network of member track benefit partners to facilities out there that need it. WDRA will remain at the leading edge of the effort to support our tracks in a meaningful way.”      

Northwest Regional Raceway will now participate in the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series with the opportunity for their racers to compete during the Summit Bracket Finals as a team. Northwest Regional Raceway champions will also be invited to compete at the WDRA Summit World Championships in October.  

