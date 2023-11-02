WDRA Summit World Championships Produce National Top Ten List

The WDRA has crowned its inaugural Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Champions and is now proud to release the national top ten standings. These 2023 rankings reflect the driver’s performance and overall finish at the Summit World Championships. In some cases, positions were determined by the best-losing package of that round to determine final positions.

A total of nineteen different tracks had drivers finish in the top ten, with five tracks (Farmington, Darlington, Empire, Prescott, and Union) placing three drivers in the top ten. Another five tracks (Mid-Michigan, US 131, Kinston, North Florida, and Eddyville) placed two of their racers in the top ten. Six drivers who won their respective class at a Summit Bracket Finals event went on to finish in the top ten, with two from the Midwest and two from the Southeast event leading the pack.

The state of Michigan staked its claim as the top bracket racing state thanks to the performance of Mid Michigan Motorplex and US 131 Motorsports Park racers. Both tracks boasted World Championship titles (in Junior Dragster and No Box) and captured second place in the Box and Junior classes.

Congratulations to all WDRA member tracks and racers for an outstanding year and an excellent showing at the Summit World Championships. Each driver can be proud of their ranking as it was most certainly well-deserved.