Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Blogs

WDRA Hits 30 Member Track Mark

Published

The newly formed World Drag Racing Alliance, the first new drag racing sanctioning body since 1970, has in just a few weeks already signed 30 member tracks to its roster for the 2023 season. Those member tracks are located in 18 different states and Canada. The signings represent a diverse group of owners and operators that provide a variety of motorsports content to the industry.

“The reception for WDRA has been nothing short of overwhelming,” said WDRA founder Don Scott. “My phone and the phones of the tracks that make up our Track Advisory Committee have not stopped ringing.  The challenges we have chosen to undertake by forming this new organization are being validated by the member tracks that are joining our efforts.”

Tracks that have joined WDRA for the 2023 season are Prescott Raceway Park in Arkansas, US 13 Dragway in Delaware, Immokalee Regional Raceway and North Florida Motorplex in Florida, Cordova Dragway in Illinois, Bunker Hill Dragstrip in Indiana, Eddyville Raceway Park and Onawa Dragway in Iowa, Beacon Dragway and I-64 Motorplex in Kentucky, Maryland International Raceway in Maryland, Lapeer International Dragway, Mid-Michigan Motorplex, The Ubly Dragway and US 131 Motorsports Park in Michigan, Gulfport Dragway in Mississippi, Mo-Kan Dragway in Missouri, Hi-Line Dragstrip in Montana, Empire Dragway in New York, Farmington Dragway and Piedmont Dragway in North Carolina, Beaver Springs Dragway and Keystone Raceway Park in Pennsylvania, Darlington Dragway and South Carolina Motorplex in South Carolina, Cherokee Race Park in Tennessee, Amarillo Dragway and I-30 Dragway in Texas and Canadian tracks Grand Bend Motorplex and Saint Thomas Raceway in Ontario.

“We are in talks with 50 other facilities currently and expect more signing announcements in the next few weeks,” said Scott. “WDRA’s core is made up of track owners, trusted industry professionals and sportsman racers so I can guarantee that a track’s transition to WDRA sanction will be beneficial for both the track and their racers. We wouldn’t have started this organization if we were not capable of delivering benefits to either of those groups. Additionally, we will always make sure the racers are taken care of in every way possible when a track joins our family.”

The WDRA member track list is growing on a daily basis. The WDRA Facebook page and website racewdra.com will both feature the latest member track updates.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.