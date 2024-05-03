Connect with us

WDRA Expands Summit Bracket Finals Series to Include Northwest Canada

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) rapidly accumulated support with 13 new facilities joining the WDRA member track network ahead of the 2024 racing season. New additions to the family are always welcomed and, in this case, have allowed the bracket racing focused organization to add a new event to the schedule. 

The Summit Northwest Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance will take place September 5-8, 2024, at Nitro Motorsports Park in Prince George, British Columbia. This Canadian-only bracket finals format was made possible by eager participating facilities utilizing the Alliance as it was intended, as a way to influence the sport positively. Racers at this event will now have an opportunity to earn a coveted spot to compete during the WDRA Summit World Championships.

“We are very excited to add this event to our schedule and the opportunity to bring the WDRA benefits to our members in Western Canada,” said Frank Kohutek with the WDRA. “We appreciate the team at Nitro Motorsports Park hosting this event and all our member tracks in that region for working together to make this happen for the racers.”

The WDRA Summit Northwest Bracket Finals will award WDRA Rod trophies to the main event champions in the Box, No Box, Sportsman, Junior Dragster, and Motorcycle classes. If they obtain their WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series license before July 1st, those winners will also qualify for the Summit World Championships at Montgomery International Dragway in October. In addition to the main event, the Northwest Bracket Finals weekend will feature gamblers races, best appearing awards, and the Fuel Factory Race of Champions.

Participating racetracks include Northern Lights Raceway, Napa Auto Parts Raceway, Northwest Regional Raceway, and the hosting Nitro Motorsports Park. A full schedule and event rules package will be posted on www.racewdra.com.

For more information about the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series or Summit World Championships, visit the WDRA website.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024. Drag Illustrated

