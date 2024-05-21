WDRA Drives Financial Support to Member Tracks with Two National Sponsorship Programs

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) set out to be “Different by Design” when it became the newest drag racing sanctioning body only 16 short months ago. One of those differing concepts is the WDRA’s mission to create a functioning alliance between the sanctioning body, member racetracks, and the racers. This new line of thinking allows the organization to work on behalf of racetracks and WDRA license holders to advocate for new sponsorship opportunities and financial benefits to the rapidly growing number of supporters.

“While operating in an environment and economy that puts constant financial pressure on dragstrip operations, our focus was to bring those tracks tangible support in terms of overhead cost reduction and sponsorship programs,” says Skooter Peaco with WDRA. “The first area we attacked was getting our tracks meaningful discounts on things they use in the racing business. Everyone in our group at WDRA, including some racers and track owners, worked together to build a network of a dozen companies that help financially covering everything from contingency awards and website design to track improvement services and consumables. As we continue to grow that network, the next step involves creating sponsorship revenue for our facilities.”

Two reputable companies, Laris Motorsports Insurance and Winlight Bets, have stepped up to support WDRA member tracks through a national marketing platform within the Alliance. Peaco explains, “Laris Motorsports Insurance was the first to recognize our unique approach to connecting tracks, racers, and sponsors. Holden Laris and his team identified the opportunity to cost-effectively market their product and support our racetracks at the same time. Part of Laris Motorsports Insurance’s commitment includes covering the cost of sanction fees for the 55 WDRA member racetracks. That is an immediate reduction in overhead costs with money that tracks can use in other areas of their operation.”

Details about the Winlight Bets program have recently been finalized and delivered to WDRA racetracks in the United States. As the Winlight Bets app and online gaming platform continue to move toward real money wagering, they also realize the marketing potential within the WDRA.

“We took the same principles of the Laris program and applied them to a new partnership with Winlight Bets,” said Jon O’Neal with WDRA. “I can’t express how satisfying it was to send Winlight Bets marketing materials to our tracks with a check attached. Finding sponsors that can do business and benefit tracks in both the US and Canada can be difficult. But with racers and track owners working together on these types of programs, I’m confident we will deliver more of these sponsorships as we grow. In fact, these programs will be available to our tracks in 2025 and 2026 as all our facilities signed three-year agreements beginning with the 2024 season. Our tracks have committed to us for the long haul, and we are committed to supporting them and their racers.”

Peaco sums it up by saying, “If we want this sport to be around for the next generation we must think differently. Any business doing the same things the same old way over and over again will ultimately fail. We didn’t form WDRA to repeat the past, instead, we built it differently to secure our future. With the support of our long list of companies offering track and racer benefits such as Laris Motorsports Insurance and Winlight Bets, plus working with the incredible list of member racetracks and thousands of racers, we have a great opportunity to make a real difference for the benefit of everyone involved.”

This story was originally published on May 21, 2024.