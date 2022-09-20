WDRA Announces Quarter-Million Dollar Sportsman Drag Racing Series

Today the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) announced the creation of the quarter-million dollar Sportsman Drag Racing Series for bracket racers competing at WDRA member tracks in 2023.

WDRA member tracks will contest the Sportsman Drag Racing Series during local points races in 2023 and each member track will crown track champions in eligible classes. Each eligible track champion will advance to the Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Championships in October and compete for their share of the $200,000 in payout plus bonus prizes. This free-entry race stands as the unparalleled best value in bracket racing. The Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Championships will also feature test & tune, gamblers races and a racer party.

“I want to make sure that all of the bracket racers and track owners know that the WDRA is kicking off the list of programs we will be offering with this Sportsman Drag Racing Series announcement and this program is not dependent on signing any certain number of tracks or securing a sponsor to partner with us” said WDRA’s Don Scott. “Everything is already in place for WDRA to operate this program.”

Under the umbrella of the Sportsman Drag Racing Series, the WDRA will also operate the WDRA Bracket Finals events at the end of the 2023 season. WDRA members will also have an opportunity to qualify for the Sportsman Drag Racing Series Championships through winning one of the WDRA Bracket Finals events. Participants that plan to compete at a WDRA member track in 2023 can begin registration for the Sportsman Drag Racing Series on January 1st. Additional details and a program flyer will be posted on the WDRA Facebook page and at www.racewdra.com in the coming weeks.