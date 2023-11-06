WDRA Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 Summit Bracket Finals, Summit World Championship Events

After a highly successful first season, the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is excited to release the 2024 Summit Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports event schedule.

Returning sponsors, Summit Racing Equipment and Laris Motorsports Insurance will again support the five-event series, which will take place on five consecutive weekends. The series kicks off with the Midwest Bracket Finals at Eddyville Raceway Park on September 5-8, followed by a stop at Keystone Raceway Park on September 12-15 for the Eastern Bracket Finals. US 131 Motorsports Park will welcome the Northern Bracket Finals competitors September 19-22, 2024. The WDRA team will then venture South for the last two events, both of which will be contested at new host facilities. The Southern Bracket Finals will run at Montgomery International Dragway September 26-29, followed by the Southeast Bracket Finals at Union Dragway on October 3-6, 2024.

“It was great to have a lot of the racers come to us with positive comments on the $3K-$5K-$5K race formats the WDRA created for the Bracket Finals,” said Skooter Peaco while representing the WDRA. “No one has ever put together that kind of high-paying event package for a Bracket Finals, so it was nice that we could pull that off in our first season.”

He continued, “However, it was more rewarding to hear our racers tell us how well they thought the races were run and how much fun they had. The experience of qualifying for and running a Summit Bracket Finals event is what we will remember long after the money is gone. The dynamics of each event are our priority. That includes parking, managing the flow of the race, track prep, and safety, which is what the WDRA team and host facilities have a high level of expertise in. We are very proud of the racetrack owners and operators’ passion for the bracket racing community and for hosting this type of event at their facilities.”

After a two-week break in the event schedule, the Summit World Championships presented by Suncoast Performance, will conclude the season by crowning the 2024 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Champions at a new host track. Montgomery International Dragway is well-equipped to welcome the elite group of WDRA track champions and Bracket Finals main event winners who will compete October 24-27, 2024.

“We wanted to bring this event to a more centralized location, so when Brad Wheeler purchased Montgomery and joined the Alliance, the move was a natural fit for us,” explained Peaco. “Brad has done amazing things with the facility in his short time owning Montgomery, and we are looking forward to our 2024 Summit World Championships being held at one of the nicest facilities in the South.”

For more information on the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and event schedules, visit www.racewdra.com.