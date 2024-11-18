WDRA Announces 2025 Schedule for Summit Bracket Finals and Summit World Championship Events

After a highly successful sophomore year, the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is excited to release its event schedule for the 2025 season. The weekend dates for all seven WDRA events remain the same as the organization strives to provide stability and consistency in scheduling for racetracks and racers year after year.

Returning sponsors Summit Racing Equipment and Laris Motorsports Insurance will again support the six-event Bracket Finals series, which will take place on five consecutive weekends in the fall. Their generous contributions allow drivers from racetracks across the WDRA network to compete for cash and WDRA Rod trophies at each regional event as representatives for their home track. The resulting environment is incredible, with competitors cheering for their teammates as each round win counts toward the Team Championship tally for participating racetracks.

Racers will converge at Eddyville Raceway Park to kick off the series with the Midwest Summit Bracket Finals on September 4-7, 2025. The following weekend, the competition heats up at Keystone Raceway Park for the Eastern Summit Bracket Finals on September 11-14th. Due to a scheduling conflict at US 131 Motorsports Park, the third weekend of the WDRA tour will occur at a new location. Mike Ledford and his team at Mid Michigan Motorplex have stepped up to host the Northern Summit Bracket Finals on September 18-21, 2025. The WDRA team will then venture south to close out the season. The Southern Bracket Finals will return to Montgomery International Dragway on September 25-28th, followed by the Southeast Summit Bracket Finals that Galot Motorsports Park will now host on October 2-5, 2025. At the time of publication, the location of the Canadian Northwest Summit Bracket Finals is still being finalized among the clubs and board of directors that operate the racetracks in that region. The WDRA looks forward to announcing those details in the coming weeks.

“It was rewarding to hear our racers and tracks tell us how well they thought the races were run and how much fun they had this season,” said Skooter Peaco with the WDRA. “Our team takes a lot of pride in working those events and ensuring the track owners and their teams have a great experience. The dynamics of each event are our priority. That includes parking, managing the flow of the race, track prep, and safety, which is what the WDRA team and host facilities have a high level of expertise in and what makes us different. We are very proud to have some of the nicest facilities in the country as hosts for these events and to have the management of these facilities care so deeply about the bracket racing community.”

After a two-week break in the WDRA event schedule, the Summit World Championships, presented by Suncoast Performance, will conclude the season. The 2025 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Champions will be crowned at Montgomery International Dragway on October 25-27, 2025.

“The 2024 Summit World Championships was quite simply one of the most rewarding events that I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of,” said WDRA’s Jon O’Neal. “The positive feedback from our racers leads us in guiding our decisions for the future of this event. Brad Wheeler and the Montgomery staff are wonderful hosts, the facility is first class, and the racers had a great time. We look forward to bringing that same atmosphere and excitement in 2025.”

This story was originally published on November 18, 2024.