WBS: Steve Torrence, Shane Westerfield, Pro Mod Excitement in Brainerd & More

The latest episode of Drag Illustrated’s The Wes Buck Show is live! This week’s show kicks off with thoughts on the fast-approaching NHRA Countdown to the Championship, the wild and crazy weekend in Brainerd and much, much more. The gang will be joined this week by reigning Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence and Top Alcohol Funny Car superstar Shane Westerfield.

For the latest episodes of The Wes Buck Show, subscribe to the Drag Illustrated YouTube channel or check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Spotify.