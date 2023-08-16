WBS: Lizzy Musi Talks NPK Tulsa Win, Major PRO Superstar Shootout Announcement

Lizzy Musi joins The Wes Buck Show. Catching up with the DI team after a big win at Tulsa NPK’s in the 1st outing of Bonnie 2.0. Drag Racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing.

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more.

Drop in and join the conversation.

