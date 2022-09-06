WBS: Greg Anderson, Lyle Barnett, Ron Capps & More!

The latest episode of Drag Illustrated’s The Wes Buck Show is live! This week’s show kicks off with a recap of the NHRA U.S. Nationals, the YellowBullet Nationals and many other happenings in the racing community before we’re joined by NHRA Pro Stock icon Greg Anderson to discuss scoring his 100th win in Indy. We’ll then chat with Lyle Barnett about his miraculous victory, then hear from Ron Capps, Antron Brown and more!

