WBS: Dr. Jamie Meyer, Melanie Salemi & Ryan McCain

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Drag Illustrated Founder & Editorial Director Wes Buck will make a major announcement, as well as break down all the recent happenings in drag racing. Special guests include the Performance Racing Industry President Dr. Jamie Meyer, WSOPM invitee Melanie Salemi and No Time crew chief Ryan McCain.

For the latest episodes of The Wes Buck Show, subscribe to the Drag Illustrated YouTube channel or check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Spotify.