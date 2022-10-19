Connect with us

WBS: CHAMP TALK: Todd Tutterow, Jamie Miller, Johnny Pluchino, Plus: Jay Boddie Jr.

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Special guests include the PDRA Pro Boost world champion Todd Tutterow, No Prep Kings star Jay Boddie Jr., NHRA Pro Mod championship crew chief Jamie Miller and PDRA Extreme Pro Stock champion Johnny Pluchino.

Drop in and join the conversation.

For the latest episodes of The Wes Buck Show, subscribe to the Drag Illustrated YouTube channel or check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Spotify.

