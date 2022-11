CHAMPS TALK! WSOPM DRIVER REVEAL!

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Special guests include NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps, Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Matt Smith and, wife, Angie, as well as the latest driver to be announced as an invitee to the World Series of Pro Mod.

Drop in and join the conversation.