WBS: Bob Tasca, Antron Brown, Marty Robertson, Justin Bond & More

The latest episode of Drag Illustrated’s The Wes Buck Show is live! This week’s show kicks off with thoughts on the fast-approaching NHRA Countdown to the Championship, No Prep Kings return to action in Tulsa and much more. The gang will be joined this week by Top Fuel superstar Antron Brown, Funny Car contender Bob Tasca, no prep racing’s newest powerhouse Marty Robertson and NHRA Pro Mod’s Justin Bond.

