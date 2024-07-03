Connect with us

WBS “BARN BURNER EDITION” Antron Brown! Robin Roberts! Jason Terrell!!!

Published

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 349 | This week Wes and the gang are going to hear from Tin Soldiers Race Cars’ Jason Terrell, fresh off a win at the Gangsters Paradise No Prep Shootout behind the wheel of his notorious “Charlie Brown” Chevy Malibu shop car. We’ll also get insight from No Prep Kings star and most recent winner Robin Roberts on the future of the ultra-popular event series. NHRA Top Fuel superstar Antron Brown will also pop-in for an update and reaction following his win in Norwalk.

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

