WBS – Alex Laughlin Co-Hosting, Special Guests Jim Howe, Brandon Pesz, & Spencer Hyde

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 340 | Tune in to this week’s The Wes Buck Show as we dive into the world of no prep racing and more! Join special guest co-host Alex Laughlin, who’s fresh off his season debut in No Prep Kings, for an action-packed discussion. We’re also joined by no prep star Jim Howe and PDRA Pro Boost winner and 2023 World Series of Pro Mod champion, Spencer Hyde. Don’t miss this thrilling episode filled with insider insights and exhilarating stories from the track!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

Don’t miss out on the action and conversation – hit SUBSCRIBE for the latest in drag racing: @dragillustrated

Grab your MERCH here: https://dragillustrated.store

Stay connected with The Wes Buck Show: @thewesbuckshow @dragillustrated

RACERSCLUB MERCH: http://www.racers.club

Want to sponsor the show? Contact us: [email protected]

#dragracing #wesbuck #dragillustrated #NHRA #PDRA #NoPrep #Streetoutlaws #NoPrepKings #Promod #MWDRS #topfuel #funnycar #prostock #radialracing #NPK #WDRA #dragrace #DI #WBS #WesBuckShow #WSOPM #WorldSeriesOfProMod #Brandenton #MMPS #FloRacing #FloDragRacing #Stroud #RedLineOil #RacersClub #racers.club #NHRAFinals #ProStock #NoPrepKingsDallas #WorldStreetNationals #Episode340

This story was originally published on April 24, 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.